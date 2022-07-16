WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Mabel

Mabel is a very sweet little girl still needing her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She is a 5-year-old domestic short-haired brown tabby. Mabel is very cuddly and loves to be petted and hang around. She’s been at Paws and Claws for a while now so she is very much in need of a new home. She doesn’t demand a lot of attention, she just likes to do her own thing. She prefers to be by herself and would do best as the only cat in the home. Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she would do around dogs. She is spayed, microchipped and has had all of her shots.
Paws and Claws is still waiving adoption fees to approved applicants who bring in supplies the shelter desperately needs. They are especially in need of cat food (both wet and dry food for kittens and adult cats) as well as cat litter.
To watch a video on Mabel, visit columbustelegram.com.
People are also reading…
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.