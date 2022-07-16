WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Mabel

She is a 5-year-old domestic short-haired brown tabby. Mabel is very cuddly and loves to be petted and hang around. She’s been at Paws and Claws for a while now so she is very much in need of a new home. She doesn’t demand a lot of attention, she just likes to do her own thing. She prefers to be by herself and would do best as the only cat in the home. Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she would do around dogs. She is spayed, microchipped and has had all of her shots.