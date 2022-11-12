Pet of the Week

Maggie and Kirby are two playful fur-babies needing their forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

They are both 6-months-old and are gray tabbies. Although they are not littermates, they have been cage mates for quite a while and get along very, very well. It’s recommended they be adopted together. They’ve been at the shelter since July. They great kitties and love being held and petted.

Maggie is a spayed female while Kirby is a neutered male. They are both up to date on their vaccinations and would be microchipped if adopted within Columbus city limits.

Their adoption fees are $15 each.

To watch a video on Maggie and Kirby, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.