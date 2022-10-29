Pet of the Week

She is 7-years-old and has a very unique face that you won’t be able to resist falling in love with. She is a favorite at Paws and Claws. She is curious and likes to look around at things. She was adopted three years ago but surrendered through no fault of her own, her owner’s family member moved in and had cat allergies. Mew is good with small children, she would probably be good with any family member. She is also good with small dogs. Mew does require eye medication, but it is inexpensive and she only needs one drop a day.