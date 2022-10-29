 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Mew

  • 0

Mew is a very sweet, curious spayed female cat ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Mew

Mew has a sweet personality and likes being petted.

Mew is a very sweet girl needing her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is 7-years-old and has a very unique face that you won’t be able to resist falling in love with. She is a favorite at Paws and Claws. She is curious and likes to look around at things. She was adopted three years ago but surrendered through no fault of her own, her owner’s family member moved in and had cat allergies. Mew is good with small children, she would probably be good with any family member. She is also good with small dogs. Mew does require eye medication, but it is inexpensive and she only needs one drop a day.

Her adoption fee is $100. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

To watch a video on Mew, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tags

