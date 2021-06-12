WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Momma, Harrison & Lynn

 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week - Momma, Harrison & Lynn
Pet of the Week - Momma, Harrison & Lynn

Momma, Harrison and Lynn are three lovebugs still looking for their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Momma, top; Harrison, left; and Lynn, right, are three snuggle bugs available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Three snuggle bugs at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus are waiting to find their forever homes.

Momma is a female light gray tabby estimated to be no more than 2-years-old. She is spayed and up to date on her shots. Momma loves to be outside, play and stay active. She likes to be Queen Bee and would do best as the only cat in the home; it’s unknown if she likes dogs.

Harrison is male black cat with some white on his chest. About 3-years-old, he just loves to be groomed and likes to walk around and check things out. This sweetheart has a good dispensation and gets along with other kitties. Harrison is neutered and is up to date on vaccinations.

Lynn is another sweetheart who is a black and white female cat. She absolutely loves her afternoon naps! She is spayed and current on all her shots. She has a weepy eye that is cleaned by Paws and Claws staff regularly; it doesn’t bother her otherwise. Lynn gets along with other animals, including cats.

Those interested in Momma, Harrison and/or Lynn can contact the Paws and Claws Adoption Center for more information.

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of the three kitties!

