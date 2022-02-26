WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Mr. B

Mr. B is a handsome rabbit who is waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is an intact male who was found roaming around a Columbus business. He is very friendly and likes being held. He loves his food -- the staff at Paws and Claws feed him frequently and give him things like apples, spinach, lettuce, carrots, grapes, blueberries and raspberries.

Anyone interested in adopting Mr. B should know the ins and outs of taking care of a bunny. For example, rabbits will sometimes need their teeth trimmed so Mr. B's future adopter should know information like that.

Mr. B's adoption fee is $15. Those interested in him should fill out an application. It's recommended that his adopter have everything that a bunny needs. Paws and Claws does check references on the adoption application.

To watch a video on Mr. B, visit columbustelegram.com.

Paws and Claws can be contacted at 402-562-5683. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

