WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Mr. B

Pet of the Week - Mr. B

Mr. B, a male rabbit, is ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He is very friendly and likes being held and eating. His adoption fee is $15.

Mr. B is a handsome rabbit who is waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is an intact male who was found roaming around a Columbus business. He is very friendly and likes being held. He loves his food -- the staff at Paws and Claws feed him frequently and give him things like apples, spinach, lettuce, carrots, grapes, blueberries and raspberries.

Anyone interested in adopting Mr. B should know the ins and outs of taking care of a bunny. For example, rabbits will sometimes need their teeth trimmed so Mr. B's future adopter should know information like that.

Mr. B's adoption fee is $15. Those interested in him should fill out an application. It's recommended that his adopter have everything that a bunny needs. Paws and Claws does check references on the adoption application.

To watch a video on Mr. B, visit columbustelegram.com.

Paws and Claws can be contacted at 402-562-5683. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

