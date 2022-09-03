WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Nala

Nala is a 1-2 year old kitty who has been waiting on her forever home for quite a while at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
She is very pretty; she is orange and white and is domestic medium-haired. She is sweet and very calm. She came to Paws and Claws as a stray on May 18. She seems to get along with other cats but it does take her a while to get used to them. Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she would be around dogs or children.
Nala is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $35.
To watch a video on Nala, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.