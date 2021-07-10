WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Parker

 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week - Parker
Pet of the Week - Parker

Parker, 6, was found as a stray and is now available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. This sweet pitbull loves to sit in people's laps and go outside. 

 Hannah Schrodt

Parker is a sweet 6-year-old pitbull available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She loves to cuddle and roll around in the grass outside. She is a very social gal and is good around kids. Contact Paws and Claws to find out more about Parker.
Parker is a sweet, loving pitbull available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She loves to cuddle and roll around in the grass outdoors.

Parker is a very sweet 6-year-old gal waiting to be adopted at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is a spayed pitbull who loves to sit people's laps and cuddle. So far, Parker has been a good listener. She loves to be outside and roll around in the grass. Parker is a social girl and is good with kids. She hasn't been around cats or other dogs, but with her disposition Paws and Claws staff don't see her having an issue with other animals. Parker was a stray and did come in with skin issues, she was very red and sore. She is on a course of antibiotics and has been feeling much better. Those thinking about adopting Parker should be aware that her skin may flare up every now and then.

To watch a video of Parker, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more about this lovable dog!

