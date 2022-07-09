WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Peety

Peety is one laid back little fella needing his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Peety is about 8-years-old and is believed to be a Shih Tzu mix. He was found as a stray in Columbus. He came in with horrible mats and has had to get a few teeth pulled. He is all good now, though! He loves cuddling and is very friendly. He did a great job when he was getting groomed. He’s believed to be good around other dogs.
His adoption fee is $75.
To watch a video on Peety, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.