WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Phoebe and kittens

Phoebe

Phoebe is female cat currently at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is FIV positive, which is a virus that attacks a cat's immune system. She is very active and attentive to the four kittens she had a couple of weeks ago. She does not show any symptoms of the virus.

Phoebe is a very special kitty who just had four kittens of her own at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Phoebe is FIV positive, so she would need to be in a home by herself. FIV is a virus that attack's a cat's immune system. She came into the shelter four months ago and had a slight positive result for FIV. FIV can be transmitted feline to feline by salvia. It cannot be transmitted to people.

She shows no symptoms -- no sneezing, not lethargic and no weight loss. She's a great momma and is very attentive to her babies. Phoebe has a sweet and friendly demeanor. She's also very active.

Phoebe's kitten

Pictured is one of four polydactyl (six toes) kittens born about four weeks ago at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Because their mom is FIV positive, the kittens will be tested at 8-weeks-old and will need retested at 6-months-old. If they are FIV positive, they will need to be in a home by themselves.

The kittens are about 4-weeks-old, so they will be ready for adoption in another four to five weeks. They are polydactyl little babies, meaning they have a sixth toe on their front paws. They will be tested for FIV at eight weeks, and the veterinarian recommended they be tested again at six months. If a kitten is positive, they will need to be in a home by themselves.

To watch a video on Phoebe and her kittens, visit columbustelegram.com.

People are also reading…

Their adoption fees are still being determined. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

