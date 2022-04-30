WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Phoebe and kittens

Phoebe is a very special kitty who just had four kittens of her own at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Phoebe is FIV positive, so she would need to be in a home by herself. FIV is a virus that attack's a cat's immune system. She came into the shelter four months ago and had a slight positive result for FIV. FIV can be transmitted feline to feline by salvia. It cannot be transmitted to people.

She shows no symptoms -- no sneezing, not lethargic and no weight loss. She's a great momma and is very attentive to her babies. Phoebe has a sweet and friendly demeanor. She's also very active.

The kittens are about 4-weeks-old, so they will be ready for adoption in another four to five weeks. They are polydactyl little babies, meaning they have a sixth toe on their front paws. They will be tested for FIV at eight weeks, and the veterinarian recommended they be tested again at six months. If a kitten is positive, they will need to be in a home by themselves.

To watch a video on Phoebe and her kittens, visit columbustelegram.com.

Their adoption fees are still being determined. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

