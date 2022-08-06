WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Phoebe

Phoebe is ready for her furever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

This brown tabby is about 3 years old. She is a very sweet girl who loves playing with her toys, getting snuggles and eating. Unfortunately, she has tested positive for feline leukemia, so she must be the only cat in the household. She cannot be around other cats.

She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $35, but Paws and Claws is still having its cat sale so anyone with an approved application who brings in four items the shelter needs can have the adoption fee for cats waived.

To watch a video on Phoebe, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.