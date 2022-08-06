 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Phoebe

  • 0
Phoebe

Phoebe is a 3-year-old brown tabby. 

Phoebe is ready for her furever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

This brown tabby is about 3 years old. She is a very sweet girl who loves playing with her toys, getting snuggles and eating. Unfortunately, she has tested positive for feline leukemia, so she must be the only cat in the household. She cannot be around other cats.

She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $35, but Paws and Claws is still having its cat sale so anyone with an approved application who brings in four items the shelter needs can have the adoption fee for cats waived.

To watch a video on Phoebe, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5-Day Club starts off strong

5-Day Club starts off strong

Seventeen years ago, Shirley Thiele started the 5-Day Club out of her living room with seven neighborhood children. She taught them Bible stor…

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News