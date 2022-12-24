Pet of the Week

Ralphie is a friendly, sweet boy ready for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Ralphie is 2-3 years old and is an orange and white domestic short-haired tabby. He’s a little shy at first but will open up once he gets to know you. He loves being petted and gets along with other cats.

He is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. If you live within the city limits of Columbus, he will be microchipped.

His adoption fee is $15. There is a cat sale going on in which those with approved applications can have adoption fees waived if at least five needed supplies are donated. A list of needed supplies are available on the Paws and Claws website. It is recommended that you do not purchase supplies until your application is approved.

To watch a video on Ralphie, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.