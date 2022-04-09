WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Rebel

A spayed female, Rebel is a domestic short-haired tabby with beautiful markings. She almost looks like a Bengal but she’s very petite. She gets nervous at first around new people but, once she warms up to you, she is very, very sweet. Although she seems a bit apprehensive around other cats at first, she seems to get along OK. Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she is around dogs just yet. Her favorite thing to do is play with toys, and she loves her naps. She will often run around and play in the morning and curls up for a few hours of sleep in the afternoon.