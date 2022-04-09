 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Rebel

  • 0
Rebel

Rebel is a beautiful, sweet female brown tabby available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Her fee is $110.

Rebel is waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

A spayed female, Rebel is a domestic short-haired tabby with beautiful markings. She almost looks like a Bengal but she’s very petite. She gets nervous at first around new people but, once she warms up to you, she is very, very sweet. Although she seems a bit apprehensive around other cats at first, she seems to get along OK. Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she is around dogs just yet. Her favorite thing to do is play with toys, and she loves her naps. She will often run around and play in the morning and curls up for a few hours of sleep in the afternoon.

She is current on all her vaccinations. If you live within city limits, she will be microchipped. Her adoption fee is $110.

To watch a video on Rebel, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Duncan to expand

Village of Duncan to expand

Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News