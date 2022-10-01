 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Scout

Scout, a 2-year-old black Shepherd mix, is needing his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Scout

Scout is a 2-year-old black Shepherd who loves playing with his toys and being outside. 

Scout is a husband fella in need of his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Scout is about 2-years-old and is a black Shepherd mix. He loves to go on walks, he might pull at first but he calms down after letting out some energy. He just loves playing with toys, he is very energetic. He gets along with other dogs. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how he is around cats or small children. He was found as a stray.  

His adoption fee is $200. He is up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped and is neutered.

To watch a video on Scout, visit columbustelegram.com.

If children and/or other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required.

Paws and Claws does not do same day adoptions, so if you're traveling from out of town, please fill out an application online.

People are also reading…

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

