WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Shadow

Hello! My name is Shadow and I’m a six-year-old Husky who will be available for adoption from the Paws and Claws Adoption Center very soon.

My pals at Paws and Claws will be having me spayed next week and they keep me up to date on my vaccinations. I will also be microchipped. They say it will be Thursday or Friday of next week that I’ll be ready for my new home.

Paws and Claws staff want you to know that as a Husky girl, I have a thick, heavy coat and I shed quite a bit; brushing and bathing can help with that. My breed is very high energy, and my friends want people interested in adopting me or another Husky to be knowledgeable and/or inform themselves on what it’s like to be a Husky. Please don’t leave me out in the sun all day because I can get sunburnt, just like a human. Although I’m a high-maintenance lady sometimes, I’m very loyal and sweet!

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video on Shadow.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Shadow can contact the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

