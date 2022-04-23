WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Shadow

Shadow is a very, very sweet brown and white pit bull terrier ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He was very shy when he first came to the shelter but has really warmed up. He loves kisses, getting petted, playing with toys and being outside -- he especially loves rolling around in the grass. He is good about getting in and out of his kennel and is good on his leash. He has been walked past the other dogs in the adoption room and doesn't seem to mind them -- he doesn't bother them or even look at them. Paws and Claws staff aren't sure how he is around cats.

Shadow is about 4- to 5-years-old, neutered, current on his shots and will be microchipped.

A meet and greet is strongly required when there's other pets in the home. His adoption fee is $200. Adoption applicants can be found at pawsandclawsne.org

To watch a video on Shadow, visit columbustelegram.com.

Parker is another very sweet pit bull still waiting on her forever home. She is 6-years-old, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Parker is a good listener. She loves to be outside and roll around in the grass. Parker is a social girl and is good with kids. She loves to sit people's laps and cuddle. She would do best as the only pet in the home.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.