Pet of the Week

Shelby is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. She needs her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Shelby is 1-year-old and a black, domestic short-haired female kitty. She absolutely loves getting petted and playing with blankets and towels. She is very laid back and would make the best cuddle buddy this winter! She seems to get along with other cats – she would do well in a home with cats and small children. Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how she would be around dogs.

She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. If she’s adopted within the city limits of Columbus, she will be microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $15. A fall cat sale is going on, so her adoption fee can be waived with an approved application if you donate items from the fall cat sale list.

To watch a video on Shelby, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.