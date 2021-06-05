WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Spicy Meatball and Hot Pocket

Hello! Our names are Spicy Meatball and Hot Pocket - whoever named us must have been hungry! We were found as strays and are about 10-weeks-old. Spicy Meatball is a white and black male while Hot Pocket is a female who is a brown tabby with white. We were found as strays on Wednesday and were brought to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, where we made several friends! We came in with two siblings, but they were already adopted by Thursday afternoon. Our friends at Paws and Claws say we arrived a little feral but, after getting used to you humans, we are becoming more lovable. Contact Paws and Claws if you want to take one or both of us home!