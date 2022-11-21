Pet of the Week

Starlight is a very sweet little kitty who would bring brightness into somebody’s home.
Available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, she is 1-2 years old and is a domestic short-haired calico. She is a very chill little lady who gets along with everybody. Paws and Claws staff do not foresee any issues with her being around dogs or kids. She gets along with other cats at the shelter. She loves getting petted and she likes to pose for photos.
Starlight is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and will be microchipped if adopted within Columbus city limits.
Her adoption fee is $15.
To watch a video on Starlight, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.