Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Sylvester

Sylvester is a sweet, chill kitty needing his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Sylvester

Sylvester, pictured inside the meet and greet room at Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, is ready for adoption.

Sylvester is still waiting on his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is black and white and about 3 to 4 years old. He is medium-sized and is medium-haired. He loves to hang out and just chill, he also enjoys exploring. He was brought to the shelter as a stray. He gets along with the other cats in the cat room. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how he would be around dogs and they don't think he would have any issues being around children.

Sylvester is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. If he's adopted in City of Columbus limits, he will be microchipped. His adoption fee is $35.

To watch a video on Sylvester, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

