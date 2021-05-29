 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Terry
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Terry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Terry is a one-year-old male kitty looking for a new home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He came to the shelter in December and received treatment for upper respiratory illness. He is scared at first so he needs to be approached slowly. Once he gets to know you on his time and at his pace, he likes to play. Contact Paws and Claws to find out more.
Pet - Terry

Terry is a one-year-old male cat available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Terry is a one-year-old male kitty looking for a new home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He came to the shelter in December and received treatment for upper respiratory issues. Terry is no longer showing signs of illness and is ready to find his new family! He is scared at first so he needs to be approached slowly. Once he gets to know you on his time and at his pace, he likes to play! Terry also likes to hide and poke his head out. He likes to stick out his tongue in a way that Paws and Claws staff say is very cute!

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of Terry.

For more information on Terry, contact Paws and Claws.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News