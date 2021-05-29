WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Terry

Terry is a one-year-old male kitty looking for a new home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He came to the shelter in December and received treatment for upper respiratory issues. Terry is no longer showing signs of illness and is ready to find his new family! He is scared at first so he needs to be approached slowly. Once he gets to know you on his time and at his pace, he likes to play! Terry also likes to hide and poke his head out. He likes to stick out his tongue in a way that Paws and Claws staff say is very cute!