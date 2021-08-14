WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Timmy

Timmy is a 9-year-old black and white domestic short-haired cat waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Timmy is a major lovebug who just wants to cuddle with you all day long. He is very good with other cats. He's currently rooming with two kittens right now, and he loves playing with them and then taking a nap. He would be patient with kids and, based on his demeanor, would most likely get acclimated to being around dogs.

He would be a great companion for an older individual who doesn't want a cat with an excessive amount of energy. He would also fit in just right for a family with children who have never taken care of a cat before.

Timmy does look a little rough around the edges - the tip of one of his ears being missing. Paws and Claws staff believe that happened due to frostbite. Although its unclear how long Timmy had been a stray, he's still one of the nicest cats you will ever meet!

He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

To watch a video of Timmy, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Timmy, contact Paws and Claws.

