 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Timmy
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Timmy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Timmy is a 9-year-old black and white cat available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He's very loving and enjoys cuddling. He is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.
Pet - Timmy

Timmy, a 9-year-old domestic short-haired cat, cuddles up with a staff member at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus on Friday. He is still waiting for his forever home and loves to cuddle.

Timmy is a 9-year-old black and white domestic short-haired cat waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Timmy is a major lovebug who just wants to cuddle with you all day long. He is very good with other cats. He's currently rooming with two kittens right now, and he loves playing with them and then taking a nap. He would be patient with kids and, based on his demeanor, would most likely get acclimated to being around dogs.

Get a digital subscription!

Get a digital subscription here: https://columbustelegram.com/members/join/#tracking-source

He would be a great companion for an older individual who doesn't want a cat with an excessive amount of energy. He would also fit in just right for a family with children who have never taken care of a cat before.

Timmy does look a little rough around the edges - the tip of one of his ears being missing. Paws and Claws staff believe that happened due to frostbite. Although its unclear how long Timmy had been a stray, he's still one of the nicest cats you will ever meet!

He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. 

Pet - Timmy

Timmy is a 9-year-old cat with a calm demeanor who would be perfect for an older individual wanting a companion or a family with children who have never had a cat before. He's available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

To watch a video of Timmy, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Timmy, contact Paws and Claws.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Timmy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
NPPD board talks saving money
Local

NPPD board talks saving money

An idea shared at a recent Nebraska Public Power District meeting would use money made during February’s nationwide cold snap to save customer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News