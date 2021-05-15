WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week for May 15, 2021 - Chase

Chase is a 5-year-old lab/chow mix available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He can be skittish around new people but, once he’s around you a few times, turns into a cuddle bug. Chase will do best as the only dog and pet in the home and is not recommended for a household of children. He loves to play fetch and does really well on walks – he doesn’t pull on the lease at all and will walk right beside you. He came to Paws and Claws as a stray; he was the dog running around Columbus for about a month. Don’t let his loud bark scare you as he is a cuddle bug! He does stand a little bit strangely due to old injuries. Contact Paws and Claws for more information on Chase!