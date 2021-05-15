 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week for May 15, 2021 - Chase
Chase, a five-year-old lab/chow mix, is a sweet dog who is skittish at first but turns into a cuddle bug once he gets to know you. He would do best as the only dog/pet in the home. To find out more about Chase, contact the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Five-year-old Chase is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Chase is a 5-year-old lab/chow mix available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He can be skittish around new people but, once he’s around you a few times, turns into a cuddle bug. Chase will do best as the only dog and pet in the home and is not recommended for a household of children. He loves to play fetch and does really well on walks – he doesn’t pull on the lease at all and will walk right beside you. He came to Paws and Claws as a stray; he was the dog running around Columbus for about a month. Don’t let his loud bark scare you as he is a cuddle bug! He does stand a little bit strangely due to old injuries. Contact Paws and Claws for more information on Chase!

Visit columbustelegram.com to see a video of Chase.

