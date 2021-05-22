WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week for May 22, 2021

 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week for May 22, 2021
Pet of the Week for May 22, 2021

My name is Timber, and I'm an 8-week-old kitty available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. They say I am a gray tabby - whatever that means! - who was found as a stray. The nice people who found me could not find any of my littermates. I've been at Paws and Claws since April, the people here say I've been nice and friendly. I love to play and sleep but please don't rub my belly, I don't like that very much. My human friends at Paws and Claws say I'm not a huge fan of pens or pencils, either. I haven't been introduced to any dogs yet, but my friends say I'm young enough to adapt!

To find out more about me or to meet me, contact Paws and Claws.

