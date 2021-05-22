WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week for May 22, 2021

My name is Timber, and I'm an 8-week-old kitty available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. They say I am a gray tabby - whatever that means! - who was found as a stray. The nice people who found me could not find any of my littermates. I've been at Paws and Claws since April, the people here say I've been nice and friendly. I love to play and sleep but please don't rub my belly, I don't like that very much. My human friends at Paws and Claws say I'm not a huge fan of pens or pencils, either. I haven't been introduced to any dogs yet, but my friends say I'm young enough to adapt!