WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has four special dogs in need of forever homes or to be fostered -- Parker, Chica, Lucy and Diego. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Lucy, above, gave birth to nine puppies at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. With the puppies adopted, Lucy is now ready for her forever home. Parker, below, is a sweet pitbull who likes to cuddle. He is also still waiting for adoption at Paws and Claws.

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has four special dogs in need of forever homes or to be fostered.

Parker is a very sweet 6-year-old pitbull who loves to sit people's laps and cuddle. So far, Parker has been a good listener. She loves to be outside and roll around in the grass. Parker is a social girl and is good with kids.

Chica is a lab mix. She is 9-years-old, but don't let her age fool you! She loves to cuddle and be with people. She is house trained but will get so excited sometimes that she will tinkle. Chica adores children. She isn't much into toys herself; she just wants to snuggle with you.

Chica, above, is a 9-year-old lab mix ready for her forever home while Diego, below, is a 2-year-old Black Mouth Cur who loves children and going on car rides. Both are available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Lucy, a mixed breed, came to the animal shelter when she was just two weeks away from giving birth. Her puppies have been adopted and she’s now waiting for her new home.

Diego is a 2-year-old male Black Mouth Cur. He is such a sweet boy who loves to play outside and munch on some grass. He loves walks and likes children. He loves car rides and does so well on them.

The dogs, which are all spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations, would do best as the only animal in the home as they want all of your attention to themselves!

Contact Paws and Claws for more information.

