WATCH NOW: Pilgrimage of Thanksgiving planned

Cindi Stewart, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, said because of the rising COVID numbers, the pastors “deemed it necessary to think outside of the box.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Church members have learned to be more tech-savvy, she added, including with accessing online services.

“The thought process in my video … I saw what my colleagues had chosen and I just wanted to come at it from a different angle and so I found a short video on the science of gratitude,” Stewart said. “It is basically our body’s physiological reaction (to) stress versus reaction to gratitude so I took it from that angle.”

This year has definitely been challenging, she added, but it has led to new opportunities to connect with church family members and community.

“For instance, we did some drive-through and drive-by events to fundraise this year and/or to pass out information,” she said. “We’ve had to be creative, we’ve had to be resilient and it’s also been a tremendous year of learning for pastors.”

Despite the challenges of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic has “made us reach out in ways that we traditionally would have never even considered,” Lassen said.

Lassen thinks these changes could stay even after the pandemic ends.