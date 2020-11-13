WATCH NOW: Pilgrimage of Thanksgiving planned

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Federated Church and First United Methodist Church have collaborated on a Pilgrimage of Thanksgiving being held from Nov. 16 to Dec. 1, in place of the typical community service.
Residents can participate in the pilgrimage by driving to one of four locations: St. Luke’s, 1072 21st Ave.; Federated Church, 2704 15th St.; First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. and First United's outreach center, 3602 16th St., where there will be signs with QR codes.
Visitors with smartphones can scan the codes to be taken to a website with a pre-recorded video message from each church for the Thanksgiving season.
“We are all in this season together,” St. Luke’s Pastor Adam Lassen said. “COVID is different for everybody but sometimes this is helping some people sit back and listen.”
Each pastor made his or her own video.
“Mine was related to how our problems are big, but they’re nothing like third world problems,” Lassen added.
The whole experience was a “fun” learning curve, he noted.
“Any clergy you talk to in town, we’re all learning this technology together in different ways and somebody will find a way to do something, a shortcut that nobody knew about,” Lassen said. “So it was a learning curve, but it was a blessing in disguise because we never would have done something like this had COVID not been a reality.”
Cindi Stewart, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, said because of the rising COVID numbers, the pastors “deemed it necessary to think outside of the box.”
Church members have learned to be more tech-savvy, she added, including with accessing online services.
“The thought process in my video … I saw what my colleagues had chosen and I just wanted to come at it from a different angle and so I found a short video on the science of gratitude,” Stewart said. “It is basically our body’s physiological reaction (to) stress versus reaction to gratitude so I took it from that angle.”
This year has definitely been challenging, she added, but it has led to new opportunities to connect with church family members and community.
“For instance, we did some drive-through and drive-by events to fundraise this year and/or to pass out information,” she said. “We’ve had to be creative, we’ve had to be resilient and it’s also been a tremendous year of learning for pastors.”
Despite the challenges of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic has “made us reach out in ways that we traditionally would have never even considered,” Lassen said.
Lassen thinks these changes could stay even after the pandemic ends.
“It’s a new way to do things,” he said.
Traditionally, the congregations, along with Grace Episcopal Church, gather together, sing hymns, listen to scripture and hear a message of hope and Thanksgiving. This year, people will do that - just separately.
Those that do not have the technology can contact any one of the churches, he noted, while others can just scan the code.
“They’ll get a short little message that will play and then they can go to the next one because it’s a pilgrimage,” Lassen said. “It’s the fact that you have to take time and set it apart to do this.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
