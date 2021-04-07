WATCH NOW: Pillen to Telegram on governor run: 'We're really, really excited about the opportunity ...'

State Sen. Mike Moser (R-District 22) represents the area encompassing Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties. He said he was supportive of his longtime friend running for public office.

“I’ve known Jim Pillen for a long time and I think he would be a great governor,” Moser said, noting their kids were involved in some youth sports together throughout the years. “He has built a successful Nebraska business, and I think he would be a good leader for our state … I think he’s a quality guy.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he was excited to learn his friend was running to be the state’s top leader.

“Jim is committed to the state of Nebraska and will work tirelessly to help it thrive,” Bulkley said, noting he worked for Pillen at one point in his career. “He will be a strong conservative voice for all of us …”

Pillen said that kind of encouragement inspired him to start thinking about running for governor in the first place. He said he never had any aspirations of doing so, but a few years ago people in the community and region began encouraging him to consider it. He said he and his family really began having more conversations about it six months ago before ultimately deciding it was the right thing to do.