WATCH NOW: Platte County flood risk goes down; Colfax not so lucky

Downstream of Columbus, the Platte River along the border of Colfax and Butler counties is flooding. But here, the risk outlook for floods has improved, Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.

The National Weather Service out of Omaha/Valley announced Monday that the Flood Watch for low-lying areas near the Loup, Elkhorn, and Platte rivers continues through Wednesday morning.

“The reason they did that is because there’s still ice moving through,” Hofbauer said. “You just never know when something might stop, block and you might have some lowland flooding.”

The Platte River has come up a little bit in the last couple of days, but is now on a slightly downward slope, Hofbauer said. Still, the Loup River usually is more of an issue. Last Thursday night and Friday, the ice on the Loup River had cleared out, he noted.

“We feel we don’t have a huge risk anymore here,” he said.

But approximately 20 miles away, flooding along the Platte River has displaced more than 40 people as of Monday afternoon.

Schuyler's Cobblestone Inn and Suites General Manager JoLynn Ratzlaff offered lower rates to people who had been displaced.