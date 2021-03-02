WATCH NOW: Platte County flood risk goes down; Colfax not so lucky

Downstream of Columbus, the Platte River along the border of Colfax and Butler counties is flooding. But here, the risk outlook for floods has improved, Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.
The National Weather Service out of Omaha/Valley announced Monday that the Flood Watch for low-lying areas near the Loup, Elkhorn, and Platte rivers continues through Wednesday morning.
“The reason they did that is because there’s still ice moving through,” Hofbauer said. “You just never know when something might stop, block and you might have some lowland flooding.”
The Platte River has come up a little bit in the last couple of days, but is now on a slightly downward slope, Hofbauer said. Still, the Loup River usually is more of an issue. Last Thursday night and Friday, the ice on the Loup River had cleared out, he noted.
“We feel we don’t have a huge risk anymore here,” he said.
But approximately 20 miles away, flooding along the Platte River has displaced more than 40 people as of Monday afternoon.
Schuyler's Cobblestone Inn and Suites General Manager JoLynn Ratzlaff offered lower rates to people who had been displaced.
“If somebody has to be evacuated from their home, they don’t need to think about spending a couple hundred dollars just to be able to have somewhere to sleep. That’s not fair,” Ratzlaff said. “This is our community, so we want to make sure that people have a safe place to go and stay if they need it.”
Although this flood has displaced many, residents noted it was different than the 2019 flood.
Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said there is less debris than last time and the water is not coming as quickly.
“In 2019, it came with large chunks of ice and debris, like whole trees came flying down,” she said. “That’s not the case now.”
Also, there was no flooding in the City of Schuyler itself, she noted. Two years ago, flooding was occurring in multiple bodies of water.
As of Monday afternoon, areas south of Schuyler and Fremont are the only ones to have a flood warning. Those warnings were extended through Wednesday morning.
Residents in the area have heard booming noises, like thunder. The noises are coming from the ice jams.
“They can hear all the way, way north of Schuyler, out in the country … It usually happens at night,” Kracl said. “Some people said it shook their windows … I was standing outside of the Oak Ballroom myself with a group of people, and I just heard boom. I can’t do it justice by describing it. It’s so hard to describe.”
It’s even hard to describe what the ice jam looks like, Schuyler Volunteer Rescue/Fire Chief Brad Sock said. Sock flew over the jam on Saturday morning.
The fire department also rescued two residents, the first an elderly woman from the Lake Socorro area. She wasn’t in danger but had been unable to leave, he noted. The other was a woman down by the river south of County Road 9. For her, the flooding was getting to the point where it would be dangerous.
“She refused to get out a couple times prior,” she said. “Now … she made the right choice, finally getting out.”
The outlook in Platte County is not supposed to be wetter than normal in the short-term.
“Whenever there’s ice movement, springtime snow melt and ice movement, there’s always a chance that we can have an ice jam form somewhere and when that happens we could see a quick rise in water,” Hofbauer said. “Our chances for this area have reduced significantly, but there’s always a possibility.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.