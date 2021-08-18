WATCH NOW: Platte County road projects continue amid construction season

Construction season continues for the Platte County Highway department as crews attend to various road projects.
Work started Wednesday east of Columbus on some patching along Eighth Street. The work is being done on a 1.5 mile stretch of Eighth Street between 36th Avenue and the Platte/Colfax county line.
A Monday press release about the patch work from the Platte County Highway Department said it should take about two weeks.
"Eighth Street will be closed to through traffic during the daytime hours," the release said. "The road will reopen at 5 p.m. each day."
Elsewhere in Platte County, crews are doing work on a bridge east of Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave. northeast of Columbus. Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the concrete for the bridge was poured on Friday.
"It should be open by Sept. 1," Cromwell said.
Meanwhile, work on a three-phase project involving Third Avenue and 53rd Street northeast of Columbus started in the spring and is still ongoing.
"Third Avenue is pretty much complete," Cromwell said. "The repairs to the bridge are pretty much complete. They just poured the first run of the concrete last Thursday."
In other news, work is completed on the county's four hot mix projects for 2021. The projects are near Shell Creek Elementary School, Monroe, Duncan and Humphrey.
Cromwell said the hot mix has been put down and striping is done. Right now, she said, crews are working on the road shoulders to eliminate sharp, potentially hazardous drop-offs.
"After you put 4 or 5 inches of hot mix on top, you've got a sharp drop-off," Cromwell said. "So we've got to come in and blade that dirt up to match."
The county's hot mix project focuses on putting hot mix asphalt down on cold mix roads in the county. Cromwell estimated it will take between six and seven years to get to all the roads that need attention.
Cold mix asphalt is laid using an oil and gravel mixture.
"Cold mix roads do not hold up," Cromwell said. "They need to be resurfaced every four to five years. They're costly."
Hot mix is more durable, but over the years it does still require more maintenance than a concrete surface would.
"But, it is cheaper. And I think one of the pros of putting down hot mix versus concrete is that you can drive on it as soon as it's laid," Cromwell said. "...If you're doing concrete, that concrete has to cure for seven to 10 days without any traffic on it."
Cromwell said the highway department looked at which cold mix roads needed the most attention and would deteriorate the fastest, and used that to help determine where to start with the hot mix project.
"The criteria (includes) the type of traffic, amount of traffic, what does it serve -- is there a church there, is there a school there, is there a commercial business there," Cromwell said.
Cromwell said the roads that are receiving the hot mix treatment also see higher daily traffic. She said the highway department will soon go out for bid on its 2022 hot mix projects.
"It's kind of like when you're in the retail business and you're ordering your winter clothes in the spring," Cromwell said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.