WATCH NOW: Platte County road projects continue amid construction season

Cromwell said the hot mix has been put down and striping is done. Right now, she said, crews are working on the road shoulders to eliminate sharp, potentially hazardous drop-offs.

"After you put 4 or 5 inches of hot mix on top, you've got a sharp drop-off," Cromwell said. "So we've got to come in and blade that dirt up to match."

The county's hot mix project focuses on putting hot mix asphalt down on cold mix roads in the county. Cromwell estimated it will take between six and seven years to get to all the roads that need attention.

Cold mix asphalt is laid using an oil and gravel mixture.

"Cold mix roads do not hold up," Cromwell said. "They need to be resurfaced every four to five years. They're costly."

Hot mix is more durable, but over the years it does still require more maintenance than a concrete surface would.

"But, it is cheaper. And I think one of the pros of putting down hot mix versus concrete is that you can drive on it as soon as it's laid," Cromwell said. "...If you're doing concrete, that concrete has to cure for seven to 10 days without any traffic on it."