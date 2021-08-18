 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Platte County road projects continue amid construction season
0 Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Platte County road projects continue amid construction season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Portions of Third Avenue and 53rd Street north of Columbus will be under construction for several months starting in May. Right now the roads are badly in need of repair, but they will end up with a more durable concrete surface.
53rd Street construction

Construction barriers prevent traffic from entering 53rd Street from Monastery Road/18th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Work started in the spring.

Construction season continues for the Platte County Highway department as crews attend to various road projects.

Work started Wednesday east of Columbus on some patching along Eighth Street. The work is being done on a 1.5 mile stretch of Eighth Street between 36th Avenue and the Platte/Colfax county line.

A Monday press release about the patch work from the Platte County Highway Department said it should take about two weeks.

"Eighth Street will be closed to through traffic during the daytime hours," the release said. "The road will reopen at 5 p.m. each day."

Elsewhere in Platte County, crews are doing work on a bridge east of Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave. northeast of Columbus. Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the concrete for the bridge was poured on Friday.

"It should be open by Sept. 1," Cromwell said.

Meanwhile, work on a three-phase project involving Third Avenue and 53rd Street northeast of Columbus started in the spring and is still ongoing.

"Third Avenue is pretty much complete," Cromwell said. "The repairs to the bridge are pretty much complete. They just poured the first run of the concrete last Thursday."

Eighth Street patch work map

A map shows where the patch work will be done on Eighth Street in Platte County. The work began Wednesday and should take about two weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In other news, work is completed on the county's four hot mix projects for 2021. The projects are near Shell Creek Elementary School, Monroe, Duncan and Humphrey.

Cromwell said the hot mix has been put down and striping is done. Right now, she said, crews are working on the road shoulders to eliminate sharp, potentially hazardous drop-offs.

"After you put 4 or 5 inches of hot mix on top, you've got a sharp drop-off," Cromwell said. "So we've got to come in and blade that dirt up to match."

The county's hot mix project focuses on putting hot mix asphalt down on cold mix roads in the county. Cromwell estimated it will take between six and seven years to get to all the roads that need attention.

Cold mix asphalt is laid using an oil and gravel mixture.

"Cold mix roads do not hold up," Cromwell said. "They need to be resurfaced every four to five years. They're costly."

Hot mix is more durable, but over the years it does still require more maintenance than a concrete surface would.

"But, it is cheaper. And I think one of the pros of putting down hot mix versus concrete is that you can drive on it as soon as it's laid," Cromwell said. "...If you're doing concrete, that concrete has to cure for seven to 10 days without any traffic on it."

53rd Street closed

A sign tells drivers that 53rd Street is closed for road work. The work on 53rd Street is part of a three-part project that also involves construction on Third Avenue.

Cromwell said the highway department looked at which cold mix roads needed the most attention and would deteriorate the fastest, and used that to help determine where to start with the hot mix project.

"The criteria (includes) the type of traffic, amount of traffic, what does it serve -- is there a church there, is there a school there, is there a commercial business there," Cromwell said.

Cromwell said the roads that are receiving the hot mix treatment also see higher daily traffic. She said the highway department will soon go out for bid on its 2022 hot mix projects.

"It's kind of like when you're in the retail business and you're ordering your winter clothes in the spring," Cromwell said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews fight Morocco wildfire from the ground and the sky

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
NPPD board talks saving money
Local

NPPD board talks saving money

An idea shared at a recent Nebraska Public Power District meeting would use money made during February’s nationwide cold snap to save customer…

Recycle right in Columbus
Local

Recycle right in Columbus

We have recently been asked to re-educate residents on recycling right and why it is important. Here are some great tidbits of information abo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News