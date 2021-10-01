WATCH NOW: Platte County stays in 1st District

Meanwhile, the local redistricting process is far from over -- but some significant headway was made this week on that level, too.

On Tuesday morning, the Loup Power District Board of Directors approved a draft map that will take the Board from 10 to nine subdivision directors. Nebraska's Power Review Board (PRB) introduced stricter guidelines that necessitated the change.

Although the boundaries of Loup's subdivisions will shift under the approved draft, most of the directors will serve roughly the same area they currently cover.

However, much of the area that has been part of subdivisions 1 and 2 will be combined to form the new subdivision 2. Under the new map, current Subdivision 1 Director and Board Chairman Ross Knott and current Subdivision 2 Director and Board First Vice Chairman Alan Drozd are both in the new subdivision 2.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess told the Telegram that Knott and Drozd would have separately been up for reelection during the November 2022 election anyway. But now, if both of them choose to try for the subdivision 2 seat on the Board, they will have to run against each other -- along with anyone else who might throw their hat in the ring.