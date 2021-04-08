WATCH NOW: Platte County to start 3rd Avenue overhaul in May

The county has brought Gehring Construction & Ready Mix on board for the project. Aside from redoing both roads in concrete, the project will involve installing shoulders on the road where there currently are none.

"One of the issues with this is that it had very steep ditches on both sides," Cromwell said.

To address that, the ditches will be reconstructed at a 3-1 slope, which will make them easier to mow.

"We're going to take care of some drainage issues with this project so there will be installation of some culverts," Cromwell said.

With the ripping up and recompacting of the road, Cromwell said some parts will end up a little lower and some may be a bit higher than they were before.

"They've got some really, really steep driveways to get up to this road surface," Cromwell said. "Also, if you go straight up 3rd Avenue, when you get to the top and meet 53rd Street, it's on quite an incline. We're going to make that flatter."

Once the work on 3rd Avenue is finished, crews will move onto 53rd Street. Overall, Cromwell said, the three-part project is slated to wrap up in mid-November.

"It'll be a better driving surface and a much safer driving surface," Cromwell said.