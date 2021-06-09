WATCH NOW: Play in the park kicks off summer reading program in Columbus

Members of Kearney's Crane River Theater Company gave an interactive performance of "Cinderella" in Frankfort Square on Tuesday as part of the Columbus Public Library's first big summer reading program event.
Columbus Public Library Children's Services Librarian Brad Hruska said Tuesday's event was the first of several the library has planned as part of its children's summer reading program.
"This year's theme is 'Tails & Tales.' So we're kind of taking an animal bent to everything," Hruska said.
At the "Cinderella" performance on Tuesday, Crane River's Joseph Knispel read aloud from a picture book while his fellow performers acted out the story on the stage at Frankfort Square. The performance highlighted the participation of Cinderella's transformed animal helpers.
Crane River has two groups traveling around the state this summer doing similar performances as part of its Page to Stage program.
"This is one of our educational programs. We usually pair it up with a show that we do at Yanney Park in Kearney every summer," Knispel said. "...One year we did 'A Year with Frog and Toad,' so we did all of the Frog and Toad stories and we brought the Frog and Toad books to different libraries. We did one with 'Tarzan.' We did one with 'Seussical' and we brought the Dr. Suess books."
All told, Knispel said Crane River has roughly 20 Page to Stage performances planned this summer.
"This specific program -- Page to Stage -- is exclusively with libraries, and we go all over. This year is actually a tri-state one. We're actually going to Kansas for one and we're going to Wyoming for one," Knispel said.
As Crane River moves on to the next town, kids in Columbus can start looking forward to the next summer reading program event in Frankfort Square.
"We're going to have the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. They've got an amazing program called Zoo 2 You and they're going to ... come and do a program on various wildlife," Hruska said.
That is slated for 10:30 a.m. on June 15.
"Then the Omaha Children's Museum, they're going to come and do an event called Dino's on the Loose," Hruska said.
Hruska said one of the coolest parts of that will be the 7-foot-tall baby T. rex that walks around and, according to the Omaha Children's Museum website, "roars, chomps, blinks and growls."
"Fontanelle Forest ... has a really cool program called Raptor Recovery where they actually work on injured birds of prey," Hruska said. "They're going to come as well and ... let the children get an up-close look at eagles and falcons."
Hruska said all of the events will take place at Frankfort Square. People can find a list of events by reading the library's June 2021 newsletter at http://bitly.ws/e59Z. Aside from those events, kids who participate in the library's summer reading program can log reading hours to win prizes. People can sign-up in person at the library, 2419 14th St. in Columbus, or by visiting columbusne.beanstack.org.
Meanwhile, people who missed out on Tuesday's Crane River performance can catch "Cinderella" for $5 at the Cope Amphitheater in Yanney Park, 2020 11th St. in Kearney, between June 18 and July 3.
More information about the rest of Crane River's summer line-up can be found at cranerivertheater.org.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.