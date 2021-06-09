WATCH NOW: Play in the park kicks off summer reading program in Columbus

All told, Knispel said Crane River has roughly 20 Page to Stage performances planned this summer.

"This specific program -- Page to Stage -- is exclusively with libraries, and we go all over. This year is actually a tri-state one. We're actually going to Kansas for one and we're going to Wyoming for one," Knispel said.

As Crane River moves on to the next town, kids in Columbus can start looking forward to the next summer reading program event in Frankfort Square.

"We're going to have the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. They've got an amazing program called Zoo 2 You and they're going to ... come and do a program on various wildlife," Hruska said.

That is slated for 10:30 a.m. on June 15.

"Then the Omaha Children's Museum, they're going to come and do an event called Dino's on the Loose," Hruska said.

Hruska said one of the coolest parts of that will be the 7-foot-tall baby T. rex that walks around and, according to the Omaha Children's Museum website, "roars, chomps, blinks and growls."