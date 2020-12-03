WATCH NOW: Police Department hosts Santa Cop program with changes

The Columbus Police Department will continue with its Santa Cop program this year without the usual event, according to Officer Alysson Peters and Investigator Troy Urkoski.
Santa Cop is a national program, and the two started a version locally in 2018. Normally, families are nominated, and this year the two said there were double the number of nominations. Santa and officers will deliver presents to those families.
“It will be interesting to see Santa with a mask, but that’s what we’re going to have to do this year,” Urkoski said. “The families are aware that we’re coming when we come by, so I think we’ll drop (presents) off at the front door and porch and let them come out and grab their stuff.”
The two brought Santa Cop to Columbus because they saw an area to provide assistance.
“I think we recognize there’s a need for some families that might be struggling this time of year,” Urkoski said. “We thought if we can help them out and make at least this time of year a little easier for them, we would do it.”
Peters added that in the first two years, the program helped 15 children. This year there are around 45.
They noted the event is a meaningful part of what they do.
“It’s better than the other aspect of what we do sometimes, where it’s not always such a positive experience,” Urkoski said. “It’s a good experience for the kids. It helps build a relationship with us and the kids so they can see us in a light of helping people.”
It can make children more comfortable talking to officers if they have a problem, he said, and makes them less scared of approaching the police.
“It’s probably one of the highlights of my year,” Peters said. “I just think the events are really great, you know, getting to hang out with the kids… Last year, we decorated cookies and that was a lot of fun, and (it’s) kind of disappointing we can’t do that again.”
With the increase in nominations this year, Peters said there is definitely a higher need in the community.
Santa Cop is always accepting donations, she added.
“The community’s been really great since we started it, as far as donations go,” Peters said.
Donations can be dropped off at the police department, 2330 14th St., or mailed in. Checks can be made out to the Columbus Fraternal Order of Police or Columbus FOP.
“The monetary donations are probably the most useful because that way we can tailor our gifts to what the family needs,” Urkoski said. “But we accept donations of all kinds.”
Although this year will be different, the two said they are hoping to still see the reactions of residents they help.
“We’ve always (received) a really good response from the families we help out,” Urkoski said. “We like to fill a need and then get them something fun also, so if they need pants or socks or underwear or t-shirts and things like that, we’ll help them out there and then try to give them a toy, too, and something fun.”
Overall, it feels pretty good, he said.
“I’ve heard comments kids will make like, ‘How did Santa know what I wanted?’” he said. “It’s a good time. It’s really rewarding. The kids all leave with a smile on their face.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
