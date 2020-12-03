WATCH NOW: Police Department hosts Santa Cop program with changes

It can make children more comfortable talking to officers if they have a problem, he said, and makes them less scared of approaching the police.

“It’s probably one of the highlights of my year,” Peters said. “I just think the events are really great, you know, getting to hang out with the kids… Last year, we decorated cookies and that was a lot of fun, and (it’s) kind of disappointing we can’t do that again.”

With the increase in nominations this year, Peters said there is definitely a higher need in the community.

Santa Cop is always accepting donations, she added.

“The community’s been really great since we started it, as far as donations go,” Peters said.

Donations can be dropped off at the police department, 2330 14th St., or mailed in. Checks can be made out to the Columbus Fraternal Order of Police or Columbus FOP.

“The monetary donations are probably the most useful because that way we can tailor our gifts to what the family needs,” Urkoski said. “But we accept donations of all kinds.”

Although this year will be different, the two said they are hoping to still see the reactions of residents they help.