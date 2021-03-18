WATCH NOW: Police say ATV theft preventable

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) thefts can cost thousands of dollars but, according to members of local law enforcement, people may not be in the habit of taking basic precautions.

"It's very uncommon for people to take their keys out of their ATV," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. "A word to the wise would be to do things to protect yourself like taking the key out, lock it up, put it someplace only you have access to."

Preventative steps are ideal because ATVs can be difficult to recover and, according to Columbus Police Cpt. Doug Molczyk, may be attractive targets for theft because they are a popular, high-dollar item.

They can also be painted or modified to look different and are relatively easy to conceal, Molczyk said.

"Since it's not run through a registration or licensing requirement, it's very difficult for us to track those," Molczyk said.

ATVs may not be registered like cars, but they do come with vehicle identification numbers (VINs) that can help with recovering them after being stolen.

The Offroad Company Owner and Manager Justin Stenger said ATVs also come with titles.

"Anything 2004 or newer in the state of Nebraska has to have a title," Stenger said.