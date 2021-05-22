WATCH NOW: Pony Express Ride stops at YFFC during annual event

“The youth from the (Columbus Middle School) club that we have put together different pictures to show their format, what it means to them and how they process or how they work through issues and what they turn to help them through that,” YFFC Juvenile Services Director Corenna Iverson told Pony Express Ride volunteers.

The letter stated the number of local youth lost to death by suicide within the past five years and mentioned the suicide awareness presentation held on April 28 by the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“Doing nothing is not an option … Things will not eventually get better on their own … We need your help…” the letter states.

Iverson told The Telegram both of those efforts help to unite the nonprofit’s teens in sharing the message.

“We all want to come together as a community and support our youth in whatever way we can,” Iverson said.

Two of the four local youth present at YFFC on Friday spoke to Pony Express Ride motorcyclists about mental health concerns in children and young adults.