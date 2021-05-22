WATCH NOW: Pony Express Ride stops at YFFC during annual event

A group of motorcyclists driving across the state of Nebraska stopped by Youth and Families for Christ in Columbus on Friday afternoon as part of their mission to spread awareness for children’s mental health.
The 14th annual Pony Express Ride started in Scottsbluff on Wednesday and will end at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Saturday. During the event, volunteers visit stops along the route to pick up letters about children’s mental health that have been written by youth, their families or other supporters. Following the journey, the letters are given to officials at the State Capitol.
Friday’s stop at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC), 2809 13th St., was about the fourth or fifth year the event has been held in Columbus, said Holly Stevens, program and site coordinator for Pony Express Ride.
This year has been important to the effort, Stevens noted, because the last three events haven’t exactly gone as planned.
“Three years ago, the weather was horrible and a lot of the events got canceled. Two years ago, the floods were coming through and we had to reroute. Last year was COVID…” Stevens said. “This year our mission is to rebound with the new normal.”
Teens involved with YFFC crafted drawings and signed a letter showing their support for the cause.
“The youth from the (Columbus Middle School) club that we have put together different pictures to show their format, what it means to them and how they process or how they work through issues and what they turn to help them through that,” YFFC Juvenile Services Director Corenna Iverson told Pony Express Ride volunteers.
The letter stated the number of local youth lost to death by suicide within the past five years and mentioned the suicide awareness presentation held on April 28 by the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.
“Doing nothing is not an option … Things will not eventually get better on their own … We need your help…” the letter states.
Iverson told The Telegram both of those efforts help to unite the nonprofit’s teens in sharing the message.
“We all want to come together as a community and support our youth in whatever way we can,” Iverson said.
Two of the four local youth present at YFFC on Friday spoke to Pony Express Ride motorcyclists about mental health concerns in children and young adults.
“I know a few people who lost their (lives) to suicide, and it's important to do what you can to help that because it's very heartbreaking when you know people who have died of suicide,” Emma Henry said.
Ethan Yang expressed his gratitude to the riders for spreading awareness.
“I just wanted to thank each and every one of you guys for everything you guys do … we appreciate it,” he said.
Stevens also shared literature with YFCC on current efforts to establish 988, which will become a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next summer.
Starting in July 2022, 988 will replace the lifeline’s current number, according to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services fact sheet.
Monthly stakeholder meetings are taking place virtually to share progress on these efforts and gather recommendations, according to a provided fact sheet, and the final 988 plan is due to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration by Dec. 1, 2021.
Until then, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
Iverson noted before the motorcyclists came to YFFC that it was good to have all of the kids lend a hand in the efforts.
“To have the kids participate in that and understanding that there is a raw need (for action) in our society,” Iverson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.