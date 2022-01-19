WATCH NOW: Posh Pups Grooming opens in Columbus

If anyone asked Alyssa Brohm around a year ago about opening a dog grooming business, she would have said it was the last thing she had in mind.

However, that all changed over the summer.

When going to pick up her dog, Griffin, at a pet grooming business in Shelby, the owner there asked Brohm if she wanted to know the tricks of the trade.

Brohm gave it a shot and she learned how to groom canines. When she returned to college back in the fall, she said she wasn’t sure what she would want to major in at school. Ultimately, she decided to give dog grooming a try.

At the end of last year, Brohm started Posh Pups Grooming, 771 33rd Ave. in Columbus.

“I really enjoyed learning how to do it,” said Brohm, who was holding one of her clients' nicely groomed dogs on Tuesday while she spoke. “I was pretty good at it, I thought, so I just opened up a place here. It was super random that she asked me because I never asked her or expressed that I wanted to. She just thought that I would be good at it.”

She said her services include grooming, bathing, clipping their nails and cleaning their ears. For bigger dogs, she offers a blowout in which she brushes and blow-dries the canines with a high-power hair dryer.

A full groom for a small dog costs $35, $50 for large canines and the price for larger ones is $80.

As a self-proclaimed animal lover, Brohm said by opening Posh Pups Grooming she was able to mesh her fondness for dogs while also earning a paycheck.

“I’ve loved animals ever since I was a little kid so I’m not super surprised that I did something with animals,” Brohm said. “It definitely lines up with what I like.”

The location also works out for Brohm as it is next to the Parkview Express Gas Station which her father owns.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she’s happy to see a new store open in the area.

“From a business standpoint, it’s great to see growth in our community,” McNeil said. “Having an additional grooming option in town for our furry friends will provide more flexibility and availability in scheduling.”

Brohm said with Posh Pups Grooming recently opening, she still has plenty of appointments available for customers. For more information or book an appointment, call or text her at 402-942-2764 or visit the business’ Facebook page.

“I’m still new,” she said. “People probably don’t know about me yet.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

