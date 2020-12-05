WATCH NOW: Power districts team up for broadband study

“To run the electric grid you need a lot of communication network capability and going into the future you’re going to need a lot of broadband and fiber,” Webb said.

According to Webb, the NRTC study also addresses the need for a partner to provide end-use service, which he said is economical compared to a situation where each telecommunications entity builds out its own network.

Webb said those elements set the NRTC studies apart from other efforts to improve broadband in the state.

In fact, Loup Power District CEO Neal Suess said Loup was already looking into some of those options before committing the NRTC study in the spring.

“One of our guiding principles is to promote economic development in our area,” Suess said.

Although it’s just a study, Suess said people in Platte, Colfax, Nance and Boone counties would end up benefiting from any partnerships that might come out of it.

“Our board really took a long term view,” Suess said. “We think in the long run that this will really help with economic development, especially in the ag community.”