WATCH NOW: Power districts team up for broadband study

Platte County, as well as Loup and Cornhusker power districts, are teaming up with the Nebraska Public Power District to do a study examining ways they might help improve broadband.
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Special Assistant to the President & CEO Pat Pope said the districts are among several in the state who have committed to a study.
The power districts supply data from their systems and the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) uses it to design a broadband system based on existing power pole infrastructure. The study estimates the cost of the broadband infrastructure and pricing for the consumer.
But, Nebraska law prohibits power districts from being in the retail broadband business.
"... we do have a lot of infrastructure out in rural Nebraska," Pope said. "So the question is, 'how can we utilize that and partner with those folks in the private sector who are authorized in providing that end-use broadband? How can we get together and make that happen?'"
After the NRTC study is finished, the power districts hope to work with other entities to partner on the broadband work.
“This is not an effort for either Loup or Cornhusker or NPPD to get into the retail broadband business. We want to work with the private sector to make that happen,” Pope said.
The digital gap between rural and urban areas has been thrown into sharp relief this year with students quarantining at home due to COVID-19. School districts have invested in Wi-Fi hotspots to boost connectivity for students in rural areas so they can keep up with their schoolwork while stuck at home.
Even so, Pope said broadband quality is primarily an economic development issue.
Pope said businesses seeking a location to expand have historically looked at tax policies and the area’s workforce.
“One of the very prominent things that’s now on that checklist is 'what’s your broadband connectivity in your area?' So for rural Nebraska to continue to grow, to be viable, this pandemic has certainly pointed out the issues that we have with education, telemedicine, you name it. We really, really have to do whatever we can to increase broadband connectivity,” Pope said.
As an added bonus, NPPD Director of Technology Integration Dave Webb said the NRTC method focuses on the needs of the power utility.
“To run the electric grid you need a lot of communication network capability and going into the future you’re going to need a lot of broadband and fiber,” Webb said.
According to Webb, the NRTC study also addresses the need for a partner to provide end-use service, which he said is economical compared to a situation where each telecommunications entity builds out its own network.
Webb said those elements set the NRTC studies apart from other efforts to improve broadband in the state.
In fact, Loup Power District CEO Neal Suess said Loup was already looking into some of those options before committing the NRTC study in the spring.
“One of our guiding principles is to promote economic development in our area,” Suess said.
Although it’s just a study, Suess said people in Platte, Colfax, Nance and Boone counties would end up benefiting from any partnerships that might come out of it.
“Our board really took a long term view,” Suess said. “We think in the long run that this will really help with economic development, especially in the ag community.”
Suess said Jim Scow on the Platte County Board of Supervisors heard about the study from him and that's how the County got on board.
Pope said Platte County has been very proactive in its involvement.
“I think they understand, as a board, the importance of rural broadband,” Pope said.
According to NPPD, Platte County has committed $5,000 to pay for the study, while NPPD is covering $10,000 and Loup is contributing another $5,000.
Webb said the results of the study should be back in the next few months.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
