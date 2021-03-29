WATCH NOW: Prison escapee taken into custody in Columbus

Law enforcement from multiple departments were in Columbus Monday evening to apprehend a prison escapee, said police officials.

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk told The Telegram Monday night that police received information that Eric Kluthe, who had escaped from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was located at 3108 21st St. in Columbus.

Molczyk said police were on scene for about 4.5 hours, from 3:17 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Other agencies on the scene were the Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.

"We confirmed that he was in there and obtained a search warrant..." Molczyk said. "And worked with the state patrol SWAT team to a peaceful resolution. He (Kluthe) eventually surrendered."

Kluthe had been wanted for escape, Molczyk added.

"He was in prison for third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, strangulation and possession of a firearm..." Molczyk said.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Kluthe was discovered missing after he did not "return to his place of employment after a scheduled lunch break on March 25, 2021."