WATCH NOW: Prison escapee taken into custody in Columbus

Law enforcement from multiple departments were in Columbus Monday evening to apprehend a prison escapee, said police officials.
Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk told The Telegram Monday night that police received information that Eric Kluthe, who had escaped from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was located at 3108 21st St. in Columbus.
Molczyk said police were on scene for about 4.5 hours, from 3:17 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Other agencies on the scene were the Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.
"We confirmed that he was in there and obtained a search warrant..." Molczyk said. "And worked with the state patrol SWAT team to a peaceful resolution. He (Kluthe) eventually surrendered."
Kluthe had been wanted for escape, Molczyk added.
"He was in prison for third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, strangulation and possession of a firearm..." Molczyk said.
According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Kluthe was discovered missing after he did not "return to his place of employment after a scheduled lunch break on March 25, 2021."
Kluthe's sentence started March 25, 2020, the NDCS press release indicated, and he was sentenced to three years on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault out of Platte County.
As of Monday night, Kluthe was being held at the Platte County Detention Facility.
