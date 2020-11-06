WATCH NOW: Pumpkins getting new purpose in Columbus

Amanda Delancey threw a pumpkin over the fence at the ground for her goats. Delancey, who has been farming for five years with her family, feeds her livestock recycled pumpkins.

Delancey has worked with Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera this year and last year to pick up pumpkins by leaving a trailer in Columbus for residents to drop off the squash. She then gets it transported to their farm for their animals to eat.

“We really appreciate them,” Delancey said. “We were going to people’s houses and picking up pumpkins and … then we started getting like 50 people wanting us to pick up pumpkins and I was like ‘OK, I’m going to spend more money on gas.' (Oceguera) came up with the idea of just setting a trailer out somewhere and that works (perfectly).”

How the two came to work together is a very modern story.

“I think I initially reached out to Amanda after seeing a post of hers on Facebook,” Oceguera said. “We actually get a lot of phone calls from garbage haulers, their front office staff call and ask if there’s any alternatives for getting rid of these pumpkins.”

It’s really hard on their employees’ backs, Oceguera noted, standing on Delancey’s farm Thursday afternoon.