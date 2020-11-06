WATCH NOW: Pumpkins getting new purpose in Columbus

Amanda Delancey threw a pumpkin over the fence at the ground for her goats. Delancey, who has been farming for five years with her family, feeds her livestock recycled pumpkins.
Delancey has worked with Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera this year and last year to pick up pumpkins by leaving a trailer in Columbus for residents to drop off the squash. She then gets it transported to their farm for their animals to eat.
“We really appreciate them,” Delancey said. “We were going to people’s houses and picking up pumpkins and … then we started getting like 50 people wanting us to pick up pumpkins and I was like ‘OK, I’m going to spend more money on gas.' (Oceguera) came up with the idea of just setting a trailer out somewhere and that works (perfectly).”
How the two came to work together is a very modern story.
“I think I initially reached out to Amanda after seeing a post of hers on Facebook,” Oceguera said. “We actually get a lot of phone calls from garbage haulers, their front office staff call and ask if there’s any alternatives for getting rid of these pumpkins.”
It’s really hard on their employees’ backs, Oceguera noted, standing on Delancey’s farm Thursday afternoon.
“Obviously, pumpkins are heavy and people seem to think bigger is better ... so when you’re lifting those massive pumpkins and there’s several of them in your garbage container, it just makes a huge difference for them,” she said. “What can we do with them? How creative can we get ... It’s definitely being reused and what better cause than to feed something?”
This year, the trailer was at Ace Hardware, 1460 33rd Ave. in Columbus, starting on Oct. 31. The trailer will probably be picked up today, they noted. Last year, it was outside Hy-Vee and Ace Hardware.
“I think there was just a little bit more this year because of that first initial chill that we got,” Oceguera added. “The pumpkins and gourds took a beating because they don’t keep very well in frozen temperature. The climate was a little bit different this year than last year.”
Pumpkins can get pretty mushy after a bit, the two noted.
Support Local Journalism
“I wear gloves because the texture is really gross,” Delancey said.
Delancey noted the pumpkins are entirely reused.
“A farmer actually uses (the animals’) waste inside their barns on their fields,” Delancey said.
The two have also found some cool pumpkins in the mix of jack-o'-lanterns they pick up.
“Last year I found one that had a little girl’s name on it, so I took a picture of it before I gave it to an animal,” Delancey said. “The mom reached out to me and said ‘Hey, that was my daughter’s pumpkin …' Some people get pretty creative.”
This year, there was a sunflower pumpkin and another pumpkin had a face and teeth with stitched yarn and string.
“When it wasn’t as mushy, I’m sure that one was very creative,” she said.
On Thursday, her goats milled around on the farm, mostly sticking to the shade. Shattered pumpkins littered the ground behind the horse.
Although the goats and horses were not particularly hungry that day, Delancey is still grateful for the program.
“I think they’d like to continue doing it,” Oceguera said.
Delancey agreed.
“Absolutely," Delancey said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.