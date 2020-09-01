WATCH NOW: Pushing forward: NPPD, Loup talk renewable energy

NPPD’s contract with wholesale utilities like Loup allows for 10% qualified local generation, meaning the companies can pursue a renewable energy source, according to Ken Curry, vice president of customer services at NPPD.

“What that means is, they can rely on us to provide 100% of the power anytime they need it. But, if they want to put (energy) generation within their local area, for example, Loup Power District has those wind turbines up north of town. They put those in because then they can utilize those up to 10% of what we call their demand,” he said.

The wind turbines are part of wind farms named Creston Ridge 1 and Creston Ridge 2 located between Creston and Columbus, noted Suess.

“They were built by Bluestem (Energy Solutions) and we purchase the power from them … that equates to 6% of our total capacity needs,” Suess said. “We basically take the energy off of those wind farms and that’s part of our purchase power mix.”

Additionally, NPPD and Loup have also worked with Becton Dickinson in securing a renewable energy resource for the company. Suess said an arrangement had been made to buy renewable energy credit for a price that equated to market value for wind energy for that specific wind farm. NPPD then sells the power generated at the wind farm into the marketplace.