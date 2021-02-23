WATCH NOW: Putting their robots to the test: Columbus hosts Lego League qualifier amid pandemic

The Aviators focused on designing a walking trail. Legend-Dairy promoted pet adoption.

"Active bot is a watch. It can count your steps and give out points to reward you to have extra time to play on devices," Lego Fedora Legends Member Charlie Svatora, 10, said.

Teams usually give their presentations in-person at the qualifier but this year they were done beforehand, virtually.

“Instead of having all of the judging done on Saturday like we would normally, teams had to submit a video of their presentation last week. Judges then had a few days to review and watch all of those videos,” Goedeken said.

Teams then met with judges via Zoom to do question-and-answer follow-ups.

That left just the robot obstacle course for Saturday, the culmination of months of work spent building and programming a robot to navigate the course smoothly.

"Two-thirds of what we normally would do is already in the bag and recorded. So it's actually a lot less stressful this year in terms of the kids getting organized and ready," Lego Ninjas Coach Steve Kitt said. "Grateful would be the word to describe it, that we're actually able to come here and do something in-person and live and learn from other teams."

