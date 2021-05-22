WATCH NOW: Rare birds find summer home in local waters

The MBTA of 1918 protects over 1,000 migratory bird species across the United States by making it illegal to take — harm or kill — those species without a permit. New changes to the proposal released last week would reinstate the traditional interpretation of the MBTA as prohibiting any incidental — or accidental — take of birds protected by the act.

The conundrum with these birds is where they choose to nest. These birds have evolved in highly erratic and unstable flow regimes in many middle-sized and larger rivers across the Great Plains which are susceptible to flow changes from storm events, predators such as coyotes, foxes, raccoons, opossums, skunks, river otters, cats and dogs, and not to mention all the human interactions their sand loving behaviors create.

Over the years, the birds have expanded their habitat to include sandpits, lake housing developments, large sandy places in general and reservoir shorelines. Obviously ATVs and off-road vehicles can crush nests and kill birds. Beacuse these birds nest on the open ground, they are more vulnerable to so many variables humans and other predators present.