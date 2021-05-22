WATCH NOW: Rare birds find summer home in local waters

It is that time of year thousands of bird species worldwide are on their migrations to their breeding grounds around the globe. Believe it or not, Nebraska is a seasonal home to large number of shorebirds and waterfowl that migrate to our local aquatic habitats and nest, reproduce, raise their young and then leave later in the summer or early fall.
There are two species on environmental regulatory agency radar in our area and they are the least tern (Sternula antillarum athalassos, and threatened piping plover (Charadrius melodus). The threatened rufa red knot (Calidris canutus rufa,) is possible but seldom seen. In 1985, the number of interior least terns dropped below 2,000 adults nesting in a few dozen sites along the Mississippi River following loss of habitat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) listed it the bird an endangered species that May. The following year, the USFWS named the Northern Great Plains population of the piping plover a threatened species.
The birds have had different fates in the last 35 years. Climate patterns, changes in river flow regimes, predation, landuse, and human encroachment are some of the major impediments to stable populations of these unique birds in our Nebraska waters. The interior least tern population has rebounded to 18,000 in 18 states and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and was deslisted earlier this year but is still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) and is a state threatened species in Nebraska.
The MBTA of 1918 protects over 1,000 migratory bird species across the United States by making it illegal to take — harm or kill — those species without a permit. New changes to the proposal released last week would reinstate the traditional interpretation of the MBTA as prohibiting any incidental — or accidental — take of birds protected by the act.
The conundrum with these birds is where they choose to nest. These birds have evolved in highly erratic and unstable flow regimes in many middle-sized and larger rivers across the Great Plains which are susceptible to flow changes from storm events, predators such as coyotes, foxes, raccoons, opossums, skunks, river otters, cats and dogs, and not to mention all the human interactions their sand loving behaviors create.
Over the years, the birds have expanded their habitat to include sandpits, lake housing developments, large sandy places in general and reservoir shorelines. Obviously ATVs and off-road vehicles can crush nests and kill birds. Beacuse these birds nest on the open ground, they are more vulnerable to so many variables humans and other predators present.
Loup Power District (LPD) received their FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) license in 2017 and they are required to monitor these rare birds and document their reproduction efforts within the Loup Project areas. License Article 411 of the New License required LPD to file with FERC a plan to monitor and mitigate for Project effects on the federally and state-listed endangered interior least tern (Sternula antillarum athalassos, least tern), threatened piping plover (Charadrius melodus), and threatened rufa red knot (Calidris canutus rufa, red knot) from the Genoa head gates to the bridge at North Bend. NPPD has also had FERC requirements for rare bird monitoring on the Central Platte River over the years since their license renewal.
LPD began monitoring these birds in 2018 and will continue through 2023. New Century Environmental bird biologists have been fortunate to assist with LPD with these important studies required by FERC and document/report nesting success in our local waters and evaluate the habitats they use.
The USFWS has worked cooperatively with the Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over much of the bird’s habitat, as well as other government controlled parcels and private landowners and others to reduce and mitigate threats to their habitats. Monitoring terns has been a FERC and USACOE permit requirement the past several decades.
As there are many variables that impact our success, these species are no different. These rare shorebirds certainly have adapted to fluctuating and adverse conditions over time and will need our management efforts going forward. Some day we might even figure out better ways to manage ourselves…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.