WATCH NOW: Recent tragedy inspires awareness for working smoke detectors

“Also there are smoke detectors now that are hardwired into homes and apartments that are on the newer side,” he said. “Also you can purchase smoke detectors with a 10-year battery in them from the store. They’re a little more expensive upfront, but it gives you peace of mind.”

Smoke detectors are available for free until they run out at The Broken Mug, 2200 28th Ave. As of Thursday morning, there were still some available.

The Broken Mug Manager Lindsay Kool said the loss has been really heavy on her heart.

“It was unfathomable the loss that happened last weekend,” Kool said. “Just thinking of a way to help, and it's simple. These are $10 smoke detectors but it could save a life … They’re free to whoever needs them and…I hope it helps.”

The Broken Mug is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., she said, and people can pick up smoke detectors as well as 9-volt batteries.

“We just thought this would be a good central location for people to be able to pick them up,” Kool said. “I know times are tough right now, you know, with the COVID, everyone’s kind of dealing with their own thing right now so we just want to be able to help out the community.”