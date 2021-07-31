WATCH NOW: Rentable scooters come to Columbus

Rentable electric scooters have arrived in Columbus.
The scooters are supplied by Bird, an electric scooter rental company based in Los Angeles. Bird scooters can be found in cities around the world and in Nebraska, now including Columbus. The scooters also recently appeared in Kearney.
Importantly, Bird is an independent contractor and is not partnering with either Columbus or Kearney to operate locally. Hosting the scooters does not cost either city anything.
The scooters top out at 15 mph and, as motorized vehicles, they are meant to be used on streets rather than sidewalks, and riders must follow regular traffic laws.
At a June 21 Columbus City Council meeting, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said a locally-based Bird employee would be responsible for regularly corralling the scooters in designated locations.
Some Columbus residents have already seen a truck drop off stray scooters at those locations.
Platte County Museum Executive Director Cheri Schrader told the Telegram she saw someone unloading scooters at the museum parking lot on Wednesday morning.
"I was surprised to see them parked out there," Schrader said. "...They're at the end of our parking lot. …Everything's fine we just didn't know anything about it. I had seen that scooters were coming but as far as them being located here, I had no clue."
Because Bird operates independent of the city, Bird was responsible for selecting the scooter locations.
The museum, 2916 16th St., is one of several spots around town where the scooters seemed to be placed. Frankfort Square and the intersection of 28th Avenue and 13th Street are other downtown locations.
The scooters were also reliably located elsewhere in Columbus this week at Glur Park, near the intersection of 28th Street and 26th Avenue, and at Gerrard Park, 4340 27th St.
The local Bird employee will also be responsible for repairing and maintaining the scooters.
A press release about the scooters sent to The Columbus Telegram by City of Columbus Administrative Assistant Linda Cloeter on Monday said that using community mode in the app people "allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area." The release said community mode can be accessed by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the map in the Bird app.
People must be at least 18-years-old to ride one of the scooters, which can be operated using the Bird app.
Each scooter has a QR code on the handle. After downloading the app on their phone, riders can scan the QR code in the app on their phone. The app will then prompt the user for payment information, which they can enter into the app. There is a fee to unlock the scooter and after that users are charged per mile ridden.
The Monday press release about the scooters said certain groups may qualify for special deals.
"Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens," the release said.
Health care workers and emergency personnel also qualify for free rides.
"To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co," the release said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.