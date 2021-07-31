WATCH NOW: Rentable scooters come to Columbus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because Bird operates independent of the city, Bird was responsible for selecting the scooter locations.

The museum, 2916 16th St., is one of several spots around town where the scooters seemed to be placed. Frankfort Square and the intersection of 28th Avenue and 13th Street are other downtown locations.

The scooters were also reliably located elsewhere in Columbus this week at Glur Park, near the intersection of 28th Street and 26th Avenue, and at Gerrard Park, 4340 27th St.

The local Bird employee will also be responsible for repairing and maintaining the scooters.

A press release about the scooters sent to The Columbus Telegram by City of Columbus Administrative Assistant Linda Cloeter on Monday said that using community mode in the app people "allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area." The release said community mode can be accessed by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the map in the Bird app.

People must be at least 18-years-old to ride one of the scooters, which can be operated using the Bird app.