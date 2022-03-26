WATCH NOW: Reppert has passion for drums

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Whether it’s through music, photography or videography, Columbus High School senior Jenesi Reppert finds joy through the arts.

Reppert, 18, said of all the various activities she’s involved in at school, her favorite has been playing drums for the CHS marching band. She's the drumline section leader for the marching band and also performs during the winter season.

Reppert said she enjoys the wintertime season as the members of the drumline perform indoors and more individually.

“It’s just different because it’s just drumline-based,” she said. “You have more freedom since you don’t have the marching band as well.”

This year’s winter show is called “Synesthesia,” a condition in which individuals can see color through music, a word or name.

Drums have been a major part of Reppert’s life since the sixth grade. She said she kept practicing to meet her goal entering high school -- being selected for the drumline.

She not only made the team but she’s also been the drumline section leader since her sophomore year. Reppert said she didn’t initially think about trying out for section leader because she was quieter back then. But thanks to some coaxing from her friends, she decided to audition.

“I wasn’t super quiet but I had to get to know people before I started talking to them,” Reppert said. “I think I’ve become more extroverted as time has gone on. I was way more of an introvert when I was younger.”

CHS Band Director Jeff Peabody said though Reppert still isn't the most chatty person, she's developed into a confident and inquisitive student.

"She's good at communicating," he said. "She has to be a conduit between the grown-ups - the coaches - and the other teammates. She's learned how to have good conversation between those groups."

Reppert is also a member of National Honor Society and Revolution. The latter of the two is a Center for Survivors program that began in 1998 as a way to aid young people to identify victimization.

With high school graduation on the horizon, Reppert plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study either videography or photography with a minor in business.

Reppert said her goal is to start her own videography/photography business after college. She added she’s also mulling a videography career involving sports or a different subject altogether.

Reppert has been involved in photography through her Instagram account, which began a few months ago. She said the account’s genesis began after a group of friends didn’t want to spend a lot of money on their senior pictures.

“Then, I said, ‘I will take them,’” Reppert said “(That’s) because my parents have a photo booth business, Minute Smiles, so we have all these cameras. So I borrowed them, I took (the photos) and charged them a little bit and they actually turned out really well. I had a passion for it right then and there.”

As for Reppert’s future with the drums, she’s not yet decided on how they will play a role. She said she mulled auditioning for the UNL marching band but has ultimately chosen not to try out since it will be a full-time commitment on top of school.

“I just don’t want to be so busy with it,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

