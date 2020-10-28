WATCH NOW: Residents could get a free pizza with a working smoke detector

“Sometimes when smoke detectors go off too frequently say, for example, if they are near your kitchen and you cook a lot, then people tend to disconnect those,” he said. “Or take them down, which is a big mistake. We would rather have you relocate it to a little more of a smart location than to disconnect it completely.”

Residents should have smoke detectors in every sleeping room, outside of every sleeping room and on every level of the home, Miller noted.

The department is working on other programs, the two said, including plans to have a phone number for people to call to help with smoke detectors in their homes.

For now, this program will hopefully run indefinitely, Hiner said.

The Columbus Fire Department will follow guidelines to keep people safe during COVID-19, he said. Part of the reason why the program has come back is all the talk in the community about smoke detectors.