WATCH NOW: Residents could get a free pizza with a working smoke detector

The Columbus Fire Department and Godfather’s Pizza have resurrected a program to make sure people have working smoke detectors – and residents may even get a free pizza in the process.
On Oct. 17, the Columbus Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1052 20th Ave., during which a family of four died from smoke inhalation.
An investigation later determined the batteries in the smoke detectors were not connected. Since then, the community has been pulling together to make sure everyone has a working detector.
“One night a week …(residents) call in and they order their pizza to have delivered. We, in turn, get a call from Godfather's,” said Bob Hiner, a member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department for almost 23 years. “(Godfather’s) just randomly picks one of the people that call in for their pizza.”
The program is set to begin in early November. The volunteer fire department will be participating and possibly the career firefighters if time allows.
At that point, the fire department will drive the fire engine over, pick up the pizza and deliver it to the customer’s house.
“We arrive, turn the lights on,” Hiner said. “So you’re getting the neighbors looking, wondering what’s going on too … we explain to (the resident) what’s going on and if they have a working smoke detector in their home, then their pizza is free.”
Godfather’s donated that portion of the program, Hiner added.
“If they don’t have one, we will actually go in and install a smoke detector so they at least have one in their home working,” he noted. “With COVID going on right now, we’ll mask up … I think that’s kind of why (the program) dropped off ... when COVID started.”
With everything that happened here in town and with daylight saving time ending on Nov. 1, Hiner said this is a good time to remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.
Fire Chief Dan Miller said officials want to make sure people know about common issues with smoke detectors, like dead or disconnected batteries, or smoke detectors being over 10 years old.
When the smoke detector is sitting there in a monitoring mode, it is still using battery energy, so Miller said residents should change the batteries when the clocks change.
“Sometimes when smoke detectors go off too frequently say, for example, if they are near your kitchen and you cook a lot, then people tend to disconnect those,” he said. “Or take them down, which is a big mistake. We would rather have you relocate it to a little more of a smart location than to disconnect it completely.”
Residents should have smoke detectors in every sleeping room, outside of every sleeping room and on every level of the home, Miller noted.
The department is working on other programs, the two said, including plans to have a phone number for people to call to help with smoke detectors in their homes.
For now, this program will hopefully run indefinitely, Hiner said.
The Columbus Fire Department will follow guidelines to keep people safe during COVID-19, he said. Part of the reason why the program has come back is all the talk in the community about smoke detectors.
“It was a wakeup call to get out there and push it a little bit more than maybe what we’ve had,” Hiner said. “We’ve been concentrating on a lot of other things, in the world, in the country, and it’s time that we take care of ourselves and our citizens.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
