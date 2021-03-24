WATCH NOW: Return "Life on the Farm" reflects new normal

Normally an annual event, "Life on the Farm" was not held last year due to COVID-19.

Bruns said Tuesday's event was her students' first in-person field trip this school year.

"They were just thrilled to be able to do this," Bruns said. "They've been putting this program on for many, many years and it was so nice they were able to do it again this year."

"Life on the Farm" reflects the general tone of this year's 4-H programming, which seems to be a return to some kind of "normal."

"We're excited to keep moving forward and we are excited to get a full summer of 4-H experiences in," Goedeken said.

This time last year, Goedeken said, all 4-H activities were taking place online due to the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit the area in mid-March, Platte County immediately moved its 4-H programming online. The summer fair season was marked by restricted attendance, with only 4-H and FFA competition events taking place in-person in much of the state, often with virtual components.

"We definitely had pieces of last year that were obviously not ideal for anyone, but we made it work as best we could," Goedeken said.

A year into the pandemic, though, Platte County 4-H programs are moving back into the real world.