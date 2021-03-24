WATCH NOW: Return of "Life on the Farm" reflects new normal

Elementary schoolers from around Platte County spent Tuesday learning about corn, soybeans and farm animals.
The 4-H "Life on the Farm" event, organized by Platte County Extension and 4-H, was held Tuesday at the outdoor arena building at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
"It's an event for second graders in the county," Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said.
Students got to talk to area farmers about livestock and crops.
Goedeken said most of the schools in the county participated in the event.
Half of the classes attended a morning session and half attended an afternoon session. Both sessions included presentations on sheep, goats, dairy, beef, swine, poultry, corn and soybeans.
St. Isidore's Catholic School third grade teacher Kristi Bruns said the students learned about how corn and grain are grown in Nebraska, the types of products that contain soybeans and corn, the animals and the food they eat.
"They let the children see all the mixes that they make for each animal and how old they are. They bring the babies in," Bruns said.
Students also interacted with the farm animals.
"They get to pet them and touch them," Goedeken said.
Normally an annual event, "Life on the Farm" was not held last year due to COVID-19.
Bruns said Tuesday's event was her students' first in-person field trip this school year.
"They were just thrilled to be able to do this," Bruns said. "They've been putting this program on for many, many years and it was so nice they were able to do it again this year."
"Life on the Farm" reflects the general tone of this year's 4-H programming, which seems to be a return to some kind of "normal."
"We're excited to keep moving forward and we are excited to get a full summer of 4-H experiences in," Goedeken said.
This time last year, Goedeken said, all 4-H activities were taking place online due to the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit the area in mid-March, Platte County immediately moved its 4-H programming online. The summer fair season was marked by restricted attendance, with only 4-H and FFA competition events taking place in-person in much of the state, often with virtual components.
"We definitely had pieces of last year that were obviously not ideal for anyone, but we made it work as best we could," Goedeken said.
A year into the pandemic, though, Platte County 4-H programs are moving back into the real world.
"We're really just planning and doing programs as we normally would, with a few modifications," Goedeken said.
Event guidelines for 4-H are currently based on the local and statewide COVID-19 situation, Goedeken said.
For example, masks were required during Tuesday's event.
"We're making sure we use hand sanitizer more frequently than we have in the past," Platte County 4-H Program Assistant Aliesha Meusch added.
"Life on the Farm" usually includes an ag challenge tractor pull and relay race, which did not take place this year due to COVID-19 concerns. However, Meusch said Tuesday's rain meant the ag challenge couldn't have happened anyway.
"But at the end of the day, we have been able to move forward with in-person programs and it's looking like we will be able to continue to," Goedeken said.
As spring begins and the 4-H competition season draws closer, Goedeken encourages families to start enrolling in 4-H now. She said some of the students at the "Life on the Farm" events are already involved.
"We will be announcing our summer programs here very, very soon," Goedeken said. "We are encouraging folks to get enrolled so that they don't miss that information for our summer programs."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.