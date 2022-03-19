WATCH NOW: Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for CCH chapel

Although former Columbus resident Julie Gebauer doesn’t live in the area anymore, a recent donation of hers can be seen outside the Columbus Community Hospital chapel.

Julie – along with her husband, Davin – made a contribution to renovate the chapel to honor her late parents, Joseph and Anita Jarecke.

The CCH Foundation has used the donation to update and add a spiritual feature – a glass which looks like running water - in the chapel. On Friday, the Foundation welcomed the Jarecke family, friends, CCH staff and members of the community for the chapel dedication and ribbon cutting. In total, around 35 folks were in attendance.

“It’s an incredible honor, especially as something as important as our faith,” CCH Foundation Executive Director Cori Fullner said of the donation. “For her to have the forethought to not only honor her parents but to give to the family as a whole, it’s something that’s going to last generations. (It’s) a place of solace and peace for the public, patients, their families, visitors and our staff.”

Gebauer wasn’t able to attend the event as she lives in Connecticut now but the Jarecke family took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“To have her family be present for this is amazing,” Fullner said.

She added the occasion was “very, very special.”

Eli Jarecke – Joseph and Anita’s grandson - spoke on behalf of the family during the ceremony. He said his grandparents had “a deep faith” in God and showed him and his family that the world is a better place if they help others and show patience and kindness.

“They believed in the goodness of people and the power of prayer,” Eli said.

The project originally began with Julie and Davin working with then-CCH Foundation Executive Director Carol Keller to make their “vision come to life,” Fullner said.

Keller – who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony - said they ultimately came up with the idea of refurbishing the chapel in 2019 as the hospital was going through renovations and an expansion at the time. Although the chapel wasn’t part of the original plan, the Jarecke family was able to make the project possible, Keller added.

The renovations included new carpet, furniture, paint, upholstering and other accessories.

CCH Chaplin Mary “Mitch” Shemek said she appreciated the hospital staff in including the chapel in its plans.

“It’s a place to have one-on-one quiet conversation there,” Shemek said. “Folks can get away from what’s going on. We are currently using it for weekly women’s scripture study. We’ve been trying to draw people in different ways. A lot of folks weren’t aware of its presence but with it being remodeled, we hope it becomes everyday life here.”

Fullner said the chapel isn’t only a place for sorrowful times but joyous occasions as well.

“When babies are being born or someone has a good diagnosis, instead of a bad diagnosis, the chapel can be a place to give thanks and be very grateful for everything that we do have,” she said.

Fullner added the chapel is always open.

“It’s never locked,” she said. “I think that speaks volumes too. We have all kinds of Bibles and devotionals. It is not for one faith or those with no faith. It’s for everybody. We want to be very inclusive.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

