WATCH NOW: Right at Home - Norfolk to open Columbus office

“That makes you feel good,” Fischer said. “You feel very comfortable that Mom and Dad are doing OK.”

The company is in the peace of mind business, said Starkel, who has a personal tie to the matter.

“Probably about four, 4.5 years ago now, my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer,” Starkel said. “So it was a lot of work for my two sisters and I because we all worked full-time jobs at the time, and I was in Omaha. It was definitely a lot of orchestrating and organizing, as far as who’s going to help mom with chemo today or take her to her appointment.”

At one point, his mother got so bad she was not able to walk, he noted.

“We had to be her primary caregivers,” he said. “Help her with anything from laundry to making her lunch to just dressing her and just really being that full-time aide for her.”

It took a strong toll on his mother, Starkel said, but also on the family.