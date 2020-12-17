WATCH NOW: Right at Home - Norfolk to open Columbus office

Right at Home, a company that offers in-home care services like helping prepare a meal and reminding customers to take their medicine, will be expanding into Columbus.
Jeremy and Kristin Starkel are the co-owners of the franchise Right at Home - Norfolk. On Wednesday, Jeremy Starkel said the plan is to open an office at 3309 31st St., Suite 9, and to have it up and running by the first or second week of January.
“We’ve been blessed as far as being able to grow so quickly, especially in a time where there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Starkel said.
During this pandemic, Starkel estimates that some families will look into their services due to nursing home visits being restricted.
Some may reconsider putting their parents in a nursing home because they wouldn’t be able to go and see them, he said.
Although the company currently serves some clients in this area out of its Norfolk location, Starkel said they have not tapped as much into the Columbus market.
“I think we’re just super excited to be involved with the Columbus community. We’re excited to be another option, another resource,” Starkel added. “We look at it as there’s enough people to help in rural Nebraska for everyone. So we just want to be definitely a big part of that.”
Starkel said Right at Home has worked with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce to become a member and is working out the details for a ribbon-cutting ceremony down the line.
Having Right at Home as a Chamber member is wonderful, said Sandie Fischer, who handles items for the Columbus Chamber relating to entrepreneurship, membership and event planning.
“(Home care) is so important as our community of baby boomers start to retire,” Fischer said. “We need those types of business to help take care of the well-aged people in our community.”
Fischer added that as the elderly reach that point in their lives, they need help. But at the same time, some might still want to live in their own house and see their friends whenever they want.
“So being able to keep them at home in that environment is so important to them,” she said, adding that being able to run to the grocery store and socialize has mental health benefits.
Especially for families who live out of state or out of the country from their loved ones - there’s a desire to make sure aging parents are OK, she said.
“That makes you feel good,” Fischer said. “You feel very comfortable that Mom and Dad are doing OK.”
The company is in the peace of mind business, said Starkel, who has a personal tie to the matter.
“Probably about four, 4.5 years ago now, my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer,” Starkel said. “So it was a lot of work for my two sisters and I because we all worked full-time jobs at the time, and I was in Omaha. It was definitely a lot of orchestrating and organizing, as far as who’s going to help mom with chemo today or take her to her appointment.”
At one point, his mother got so bad she was not able to walk, he noted.
“We had to be her primary caregivers,” he said. “Help her with anything from laundry to making her lunch to just dressing her and just really being that full-time aide for her.”
It took a strong toll on his mother, Starkel said, but also on the family.
“I didn’t realize that there were services like this out here at the time. Otherwise, I would have, in a heartbeat, maybe had some caregivers help us out,” he said. “That was a big eye-opener for me, too. If we could help other people and give them a peace of mind … We allow the families to really spend that quality time with their loved ones.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
