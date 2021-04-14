WATCH NOW: Rival Design holds grand opening for new location

Rival Design moved a year ago but, thanks to COVID-19, was only able to celebrate the new location on Tuesday.
Rival Design employees, their family members, local business owners and members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce attended a grand opening event held on Tuesday morning at Rival Design, 2336 23rd St., Suite 1, in Columbus.
Kara Allbaugh started the graphic design and marketing business four years ago after leaving her job in Schuyler. Last year, Allbaugh moved the business from its downtown home to its current location off of 23rd Street by Juice Stop.
When Allbaugh started Rival Design, it was the only business of its kind in the area. There were a lot of print shops in the Columbus area, Allbaugh said, but none offered the extent of branding and marketing services provided by Rival Design.
It was scary when she started, Allbaugh said.
"I had no clients, nobody knew I was doing this," she said.
Within a week or so, word of mouth brought Allbaugh her first client.
"It was a small thing and that was fine. And then the second came in, and then I think third was Pillen Family Farms," Allbaugh said. "It was great."
These days, Rival Design serves a number of clients. Allbaugh said some of them might just have one employee. On the other end of the spectrum, Rival Design serves a national company with 28 locations.
Legacy Express Car Wash Owner Aaron Luneke is one of Allbaugh's happy customers. Rival Design started working with Luneke when he asked them to do a promotional video for the car wash.
"She's pretty modest about it. Bottom line is she took a building and brought it to life via video and that's a rare talent," Luneke said.
The project was challenging because the filming took place in the middle of winter, Allbaugh explained. It's harder to sell the idea of a car wash when there's snow on the ground.
"They did an excellent job with it," Luneke said. "They played with light, they did a really, really good job on it."
Allbaugh said it's clear to her now that there is a need in the Columbus area for a local graphic design and marketing company. Since starting, Allbaugh has added several employees to keep up with demand.
Allbaugh said she likes to hire people who come from the area. Allbaugh grew up in Schuyler and her employees include Platte County natives.
"If I get them a job here, most likely they're going to raise their family here and we get to keep that talent right in our local community," Allbaugh said.
She said several of her employees started interning while in college and then transitioned into a job at Rival Design.
"I love for (my interns) to stay here, but I want to give them the tools they need to advance wherever they want to go," Allbaugh said.
Allbaugh cut her teeth working for various businesses over the years, learning as much as she could along the way.
"I actually didn't even go to school for graphic design. I started small. Somebody was willing to show me the tools and I just picked it up," Allbaugh said.
Her background is in graphic design and print, but by the time she started Rival Design she also had skills in marketing, branding, photography and video. Allbaugh also emphasized the need for continuing education in her line of work, especially when it comes to social media.
Rival Design offers a wide range of services, from logo design to promotional videos and enhanced web presence.
"We're trying to get the best return on investment for each client," Allbaugh said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.