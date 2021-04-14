WATCH NOW: Rival Design holds grand opening for new location

Legacy Express Car Wash Owner Aaron Luneke is one of Allbaugh's happy customers. Rival Design started working with Luneke when he asked them to do a promotional video for the car wash.

"She's pretty modest about it. Bottom line is she took a building and brought it to life via video and that's a rare talent," Luneke said.

The project was challenging because the filming took place in the middle of winter, Allbaugh explained. It's harder to sell the idea of a car wash when there's snow on the ground.

"They did an excellent job with it," Luneke said. "They played with light, they did a really, really good job on it."

Allbaugh said it's clear to her now that there is a need in the Columbus area for a local graphic design and marketing company. Since starting, Allbaugh has added several employees to keep up with demand.

Allbaugh said she likes to hire people who come from the area. Allbaugh grew up in Schuyler and her employees include Platte County natives.

"If I get them a job here, most likely they're going to raise their family here and we get to keep that talent right in our local community," Allbaugh said.